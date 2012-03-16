UPDATE 2-Bulgaria watchdog accuses 4 oil firms of price-fixing

* Companies accused of cartel agreements on diesel, petrol prices

SOFIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly commission said four oil companies operating in the Balkan country, including the Bulgarian unit of Russia’s LUKOIL , had been involved in cartel agreements on fuel prices.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said on Friday LUKOIL Bulgaria, Austria’s OMV, Rompetrol Bulgaria, which is part of a group that also controls the Romanian Petromidia refinery, and Bulgaria’s Naftex Petrol, a fuel wholeseller unit of Petrol AD, have been involved in fuel price-fixing.

“The breach consists of a banned agreement and coordinated practice of setting prices, which in their aim or result prevent, limit, or breach competition on the wholesale markets of petrol and diesel fuels,” it said in a statement.

The companies have 30 days to comment on the commission’s findings before it finally rules on the issue.

Rompetrol Bulgaria, which has about 70 filling stations and targets a 7 to 8 percent market share, said it was surprised by the ruling as it has always worked in line with the regulations.

“As far as Rompetrol is concerned, the claims of the Commission are completely unfounded,” it said in a statement.

LUKOIL, OMV and Naftex declined to comment, saying they first need to study the watchdog’s findings.

The antitrust regulator in August launched a probe of the local trading arm of LUKOIL over suspected abuse of its dominant market position and possible market agreements.

It declined to give any further details including the period for which it had established the price-fixing.

Russian oil major LUKOIL owns Bulgaria’s only operational oil refinery, Burgas Neftochim, which meets over 60 percent of the fuel needs of the Balkan country and has a chain of over 200 petrol stations, with a 26 percent retail market share.

OMV has 20 percent market share and 93 filling stations, while Naftex Petrol controls the biggest network of wholesale fuel depots in the country.

A recent spike in fuel prices in European Union’s poorest member state has led to discontent and appeals to the regulator to speed up its checks for possible cartel arrangements. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, Editing by Jane Baird and Jon Loades-Carter)