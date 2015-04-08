FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria charges KPMG auditors over Corpbank activities
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria charges KPMG auditors over Corpbank activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 8 (Reuters) - Bulgarian prosecutors charged two auditors from the Bulgarian unit of consulting firm KPMG on Wednesday with not reporting known shortcomings in the activities of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to the central bank.

The prosecutors said in a statement they had also charged the head of Corpbank’s internal audit unit with neglecting her duties, which resulted in “significant damage” to the lender.

Corpbank, Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender, collapsed last year following a run on deposits in June, triggering the biggest banking crisis the Balkan country has seen since the 1990s. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.