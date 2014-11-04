UPDATE 1-Bondholders warn Bulgaria over cost of Corpbank failure

* Bondholders send letter to Bulgarian government

* Urge government to reconsider bank rescue plan

* Accuse central bank of not protecting banking system

* Central bank could shortly revoke Corpbank licence

* EC slashes Bulgaria growth forecast for 2015 (Adds finance ministry comment, EC forecast, details)

By Matthias Williams and Tsvetelia Tsolova

BUCHAREST/SOFIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - International creditors to crisis-hit lender Corporate Commercial Bank warned Bulgarian authorities on Tuesday that letting the bank fail would be more expensive than saving it and risked years of lawsuits.

In a letter to the government seen by Reuters, a group of Corpbank’s bondholders urged authorities to reconsider a rescue offer put forward by a consortium last week that was rejected by parliament and criticised by the central bank.

The letter also accuses the central bank, which took control of Corpbank and shut down its operations after a bank run in June, of actions that were either “negligent or wilfully deceptive” about the extent of Corpbank’s problems.

Corpbank’s closure sparked the eastern European state’s worst financial crisis since the 1990s and, more than four months after its doors closed, the fate of Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender, known locally as “KTB”, is still in limbo.

Corpbank’s main owner has been charged with embezzlement, furious depositors have not been able to access their accounts and an international audit into the lender pointed to major failings in how Corpbank was run.

Tuesday’s letter underscored the potentially messy fallout if the central bank, also known as the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), decides to strip Corpbank of its licence. The BNB is expected to announce a decision within days.

“Simply put, the cost of bankrupting KTB will far outstrip even the highest assumptions as to the amount of state assistance required to rescue the bank and its depositors,” the letter said.

The letter also argued stripping Corpbank of its licence would force hundreds of businesses to close, result in thousands of job losses and tip the country into recession. “This decision will haunt the Republic of Bulgaria for years to come,” it said.

The finance had received a letter, a spokeswoman said. She declined to comment further but referred Reuters to remarks made by the finance minister to parliament last week about risks to the economy if Corpbank were allowed to fail.

BLIND EYE

Reuters reported in July that a group of bondholders, including U.S. and European hedge funds and financial institutions, had formed a creditors’ committee and hired legal representation in Bulgaria in the event authorities tip Corpbank into insolvency. Corpbank failed to make the final payment on a dollar-denominated bond that matured in August, whose original issue was $150 million.

A key complaint from the bondholders is the central bank’s “contradictory” statements about Corpbank’s health. The audit commissioned by the central bank into Corpbank’s books reported in October the bank would have to write off nearly two thirds of its assets, and that only 13 percent of its loans were properly backed by collateral.

Such statements, the bondholders say, contradict the central bank’s earlier assurances both to the public and to investors.

“The purported problems at KTB did not occur overnight and would have taken several years to materialize,” said the letter, shown to Reuters with the names of the bondholders redacted.

“One might easily conclude that the BNB intentionally turned a blind eye and wilfully neglected its duties,” it said, adding that “the BNB has failed spectacularly in discharging its core function: to provide for the stability and safety of the Bulgarian banking system.”

“These, and other claims, will form the basis of lawsuits by depositors and creditors for years to come.”

Central bank Governor Ivan Iskrov said last week he would step down as soon as a solution to Corpbank was found. While defending his decisions as governor, he said his resignation would restore trust in the institution.

Iskrov told parliament on Friday that, in view of the current rescue plan on offer, saving the bank would cost the government more than simply paying out the guaranteed deposits.

However, interim Finance Minister Rumen Porozhanov warned last week of the risks to the economy and the public finances of costly lawsuits from shareholders, bondholders and larger depositors if Corpbank were allowed to sink.

Separately, a leader for a group of depositors that has staged regular protests against the central bank over the crisis said between 200-240 depositors are considering legal action.

Political squabbles had derailed earlier efforts to find a solution for Corpbank and Bulgaria is still without a permanent government nearly a month after an Oct 5 general election. The leader of the centre right GERB party, which is likely to form a government, said Corpbank could not be saved.

The European Commission on Tuesday slashed its growth forecast for Bulgaria to 0.6 percent from 2.0 percent next year. It predicted that banks would tighten their credit standards, which would depress investment.

A consortium of investors has submitted a letter to Bulgarian authorities, proposing a vehicle jointly held with the state to acquire Corpbank and seeking 2.3 billion levs ($1.5 billion) in capital support from the government. (Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Louise Heavens)