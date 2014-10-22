FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bankruptcy News
October 22, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria has to revoke Corpbank licence unless law is changed-central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank will have to revoke the licence of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) unless the Balkan country changes its laws, the central bank’s spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under current laws, if a bank’s capital is negative, the central bank should withdraw the bank’s licence, shut its operations and seek its bankruptcy within five working days.

“Under current legislation the Bulgarian National Bank has no other option but to revoke the bank’s licence. If the parliament makes legal changes, a rescue or restructuring of the bank will be legally possible,” the spokesman said.

An international audit said that Corpbank needs to write off 4.2 billion levs on total assets of 6.7 billion and the central bank has asked its administrators at the bank to carry out the necessary accounting calculations by the end of the month. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams and Elaine Hardcastle)

