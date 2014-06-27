FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria's FIBank says to close until Monday after criminal attack
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's FIBank says to close until Monday after criminal attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank (FIBank) said on Friday it would close its branches at 1200 GMT and remain closed until Monday after what it described as “a criminally organised attack” that resulted in depositors withdrawing 800 million lev ($555.88 million) in funds in a matter of hours

Bulgaria’s third largest lender said in a statement it had to close its branches temporarily for logistical reasons but would resume normal operations on Monday.

A spokesman for the bank, speaking to Reuters, said however that Internet banking services and cash machine withdrawals would continue to operate normally.

“As you see, the bank is the object of an unprecedented criminally organised attack of rumours and ill-intentioned public statements,” First Investment Bank said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.