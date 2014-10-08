Owner of Bulgaria's Corpbank says willing to give up stake

SOFIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The main shareholder of Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) said on Wednesday he was ready to give up his stake to save the lender, which was forced to shut in June after a run on deposits.

Businessman Tsvetan Vassilev owns 50.6 percent of Corpbank and is trying to rescue the Balkan state’s fourth-largest lender, despite being charged with embezzlement. He gave himself up to Serbian authorities after an international arrest warrant was issued and is awaiting the outcome of extradition proceedings launched by Bulgaria.

His offer to withdraw could boost efforts to rescue Corpbank, whose near collapse precipitated Bulgaria’s worst financial crisis since the 1990s, helped spark a run on another lender and knocked public confidence in the banking system.

“Do not doubt that the recovery of Corpbank can be achieved only through a sale of the assets, financed by the bank at their real market value, which on my estimate is over 2.5 billion euros,” Vassilev wrote in an address to the bank’s clients and employees, which was published on his website.

“Naturally, this would only be possible at the cost of my personal losses -- my participation in Corpbank, as well as in other companies -- of which I am ready and of which I have declared to the consortium of private investors.”

A private consortium made up of the bank’s main shareholders is due to submit plans for a rescue. Besides Vassilev’s holding, an Omani sovereign wealth fund owns 30 percent of Corpbank and Russia’s VTB owns just under a tenth.

PLOT

Unnerved by reports of shady deals at Corpbank and leaked news of a central banker being investigated, clients withdrew more than a fifth of deposits in a week-long run, which prompted the central bank to seize control and shut its operations. Tens of thousands of depositors still cannot access their money.

Vassilev, who was feuding publicly with a powerful rival at the time, has denied any wrongdoing and said the run was a plot hatched by his competitors in collusion with some state officials and prosecutors.

The businessman is also under investigation by authorities in Liechtenstein on suspicion of money laundering

It is still unclear whether Bulgarian authorities will rescue the bank or let it collapse, and how its depositors and bondholders will be treated.

Previous efforts to solve the crisis were derailed by political squabbles in the run up to a general election last Sunday. The delay has sparked frequent street protests by depositors and possible punishment by the European Commission.

But a decision on what to do with the lender has been deferred until the results of an independent audit into its books are completed around mid October. An initial probe indicated malpractices and lack of sufficient information on loans worth 3.5 billion levs ($2.3 billion).

“With this statement I want to say once again, that Corpbank can be recovered at a minimum cost for the state and the public,” Vassilev said, while urging the central bank not to sell Corpbank’s assets at knock-down prices.

“Minimum, compared with the cost if it is liquidated.” (1 US dollar = 1.5441 Bulgarian lev) (Writing by Matthias Williams; editing by David Clarke)