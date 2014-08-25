FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corpbank's majority holder says works for bank rehabilitation
#Financials
August 25, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Corpbank's majority holder says works for bank rehabilitation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Troubled Bulgaria Corporate Commericial Bank’s (Corpbank) majority owner said on Monday he was working hard to restructure the lender jointly with Oman’s sovereign wealth fund and other interested investors.

“I believe we are close to unveiling a decision in principle for the bank’s rehabilitation that will fully comply with the legal requirements for capital adequacy and liquidity,” Tsvetan Vasilev said in a statement posted on his personal website www.vassilev.bg. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Radu Marinas)

