REFILE-Bulgaria orders seizure of Corpbank shareholder's property
August 26, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Bulgaria orders seizure of Corpbank shareholder's property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

SOFIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Bulgarian court ordered the seizure of property belonging to the main owner of troubled Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), Tsvetan Vassilev, the prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The Bulgarian fourth-largest lender’s fate has been in limbo since June, when a run on deposits prompted the central bank to seize control of it and close its operations, sparking the worst banking crisis in the poor Black Sea state since 1990s.

Corpbank has since remained shut and customers are demanding access to their remaining deposits. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Radu Marinas)

