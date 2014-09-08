Main Corpbank owner would return to Bulgaria if arrest warrant lifted -lawyer

SOFIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The main owner of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), Tsvetan Vassilev, is willing to return to Bulgaria to help with a rescue plan for the troubled lender if an arrest warrant against him is lifted, his lawyer said on Monday.

The central bank took control of Corpbank in June after a run on deposits and shut down its operations, blocking access to accounts containing more than $3.7 billion and triggering the biggest banking crisis in the Balkan country since the 1990s.

Bulgarian prosecutors charged Vassilev with embezzlement and issued an international warrant for his arrest, and a court ordered the seizure of his assets.

Lawyer Konstantin Simeonov said Vassilev - whose whereabouts were previously unknown - was in neighbouring Serbia, “where he is working on a recovery plan for the bank”. Simeonov gave no details.

He said Vassilev wanted to return home to try to help with the rescue of the bank. That process has been held up by political turmoil that led to early elections being scheduled for October.

“But it will be very difficult, not to say impossible to do so, if upon his return to Bulgaria he is put in custody,” Simeonov told Bulgarian national television channel TV 7.

Vassilev would not impede the investigation or attempt to flee justice if he was allowed back, said the lawyer, who took over the banker’s defence on Monday.

The Sofia city prosecutors office was not immediately available for comment.

Vassilev, locked in a public feud with a rival at the time of the run on Corpbank, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and blamed the deposit run on a plot hatched by his competitors.

The central bank said last Monday he had told it an investment company would submit a rescue proposal within days, adding it had received no “concrete proposals (or) financial engagements.”

An initial audit of Corpbank, Bulgaria’s fourth biggest lender, indicated malpractice and insufficient information on credits worth over 3.5 billion levs ($2.32 billion).

The central bank’s rescue plan for Corpbank -- transferring healthy assets into a new, nationalised bank, and declaring the rest of it insolvent -- has become snarled up in pre-election political infighting.

Analysts say no solution is likely before a new parliament is set up.

Meanwhile, dozens of angry Corpbank account holders continue protests across the country to press for access to over 5.6 billion levs ($3.71 billion) in deposits blocked since June 20.