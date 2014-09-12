Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party slams central bank over Corpbank

* GERB urges talks with private investors over Corpbank

* Bulgarians blame politicians, central bank for crisis

* Analysts say solution unlikely before October snap poll

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s centre-right GERB party, tipped to win a snap election next month, accused the central bank on Friday of being too slow in offering a solution for troubled Corporate Commercial Bank.

GERB leader Boiko Borisov urged the bank to hold serious talks with potential investors willing to rescue the Balkan country’s fourth biggest lender, hit by a run on deposits.

June’s run has prompted the central bank to seize control and shut down its operations, pending the outcome of an audit due to be completed next month. The bank crisis is Bulgaria’s biggest since the 1990s.

“We express our discontent about the way the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is managing the special supervision over Corpbank and Bank Victoria (a unit of Corpbank),” Borisov said in an open letter to the central bank governor.

“We appeal to the central bank to pay serious attention to all potential investors that have expressed interest in capitalising the bank so that the use of public funds may be as small as possible.”

The central bank’s rescue plan for Corpbank -- transferring healthy assets into a new, nationalised bank, and declaring the rest of it insolvent -- has become snarled up in pre-election political infighting ahead of the Oct. 5 ballot.

The failure of the plan prompted the regulator to order a full audit of the lender, to be completed by Oct. 20. Analysts say no solution is likely before a new parliament is in place.

Hundreds of angry Corpbank depositors have complained to the central bank, demanding access to their accounts. Local economists accuse the central bank of taking too long to recognise the scale of Corpbank’s problems.

The collapse has also hit foreign investors. Holders of a $150 million Corpbank bond have threatened legal action against the state after the lender failed to make the final payment on it when it matured in August.

An Alpha Research poll showed 31 percent of Bulgarians blame politicians for Corpbank’s problems and 29 percent say central bank controls were too lax.

In an unusual appeal to save the lender, Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor has said it has operated for years with the protection of the state, which kept large deposits there, and under inefficient control by the central bank.

An initial international audit at Corpbank indicated malpractices and lack of sufficient information on loans worth 3.5 billion levs ($2.3 billion). Prosecutors have charged its main shareholder, Tsvetan Vassilev, with embezzlement.

Vassilev, currently in neighbouring Serbia, has denied any wrongdoing. He was locked in a public feud with an influential businessman at the time of the run and has said the attack on the bank was a plot hatched by his rivals.

Vassilev has sought to overturn an international arrest warrant, pledging to return to Bulgaria and work for the bank’s rescue, but on Friday a Bulgarian court rejected his appeal.

Oman’s sovereign fund, which has a stake of about 30 percent in Corpbank, has teamed up with other undisclosed investors to ask the central bank and the government to work together on a rescue plan that meets EU state aid rules. (1 US dollar = 1.5125 Bulgarian lev) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)