Bulgaria's central bank denies it is acting too slowly on troubled Corpbank

SOFIA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank denied accusations from politicians that it had been too slow to offer a solution for troubled lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), saying on Saturday that it is working to find the best solution.

Corpbank has been shut down since being seized by the government after a run on its deposits in June, which triggered Bulgaria’s biggest banking crisis since the 1990s.

The centre-right GERB party, tipped to win early elections next month, on Friday urged the central bank (BNB) to hold serious talks with investors willing to rescue the bank.

Major investors in the bank indicated on Friday they were willing to help put together a rescue plan but central bank governor Ivan Iskrov said in an open letter to GERB’s leader Boiko Borisov on Saturday that the central bank had not seen any concrete proposals.

“I assure you that BNB and its governor in particular will pay utmost attention to the desire of the current Corpbank shareholders, who expressed interest to participate in the rehabilitation of the Corpbank within the law,” he said.

“At the same time, I must draw your attention that in desires expressed so far - from the Omani state sovereign wealth fund and the financial consultancy EPIC, representing a consortium of current shareholders - ... the main focus is on providing state aid.”

As the focus was still on state aid, that was a decision for the government and parliament to take, not the central bank, he said.

“BNB can actively participate with technical assistance in the formulation of such a decision, but not to take it alone,” he said.

“Current legislation provides very limited opportunities to the central bank - opportunities that are far below the traditionally high public expectations of the BNB,” Iskrov said.

On Friday, Vienna-based EPIC consultancy said all major shareholders in the bank, along with other potential investors, were willing to jointly recapitalise the bank, adding it proposed a meeting in Sofia next week with the central bank.

EPIC said in its statement it had made its approach on behalf of the bank’s major shareholders - Bulgarian Tsvetan Vassilev, the Oman’s sovereign wealth fund and Russia’s VTB Bank .

Vassilev owns 50.6 percent of Corpbank, the Omani wealth fund holds 30 percent and VTB owns about 9 percent.

This was the first indication that VTB was also interested in participating in the bank’s rescue, after a statement in late June that it would not provide liquidity or capital to Corpbank.

The bank run in June prompted the central bank to shut down its operations, pending the outcome of an audit due to be completed next month.

Efforts to put together a rescue plan for Corpbank have become bogged down ahead of October elections, and analysts say no solution is likely before a new parliament is set up. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)