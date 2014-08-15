FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria's central bank allows borrowers to repay Corpbank
August 15, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's central bank allows borrowers to repay Corpbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank is to allow some banking activities to resume at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) so borrowers can repay loans to the country’s fourth-largest lender.

“(Borrowers) are allowed payment transactions for the purpose of repayment of loans to the bank,” the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The bank was hit by a run on deposits in June that led to Bulgaria’s biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. Corpbank has since remained shut pending an audit into its books, due to be completed by October, and angry customers have demanded access to their deposits. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams and David Goodman)

