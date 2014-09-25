Bulgaria counts cost of bank crisis ahead of election

* Fourth-largest lender shuttered since June

* Customers fume as deposits remain blocked

* Crisis feeds disillusionment with politicians

* Political instability could drag on after poll

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Daniel Bozhilov may soon have to turn to friends for cash to keep his small consulting business afloat because he is a customer of Corpbank, which shut its doors in June after a run on deposits.

Bozhilov, who has already cut his staff’s pay due to lack of money, is angry about inaction over Corpbank, the focus of Bulgaria’s worst banking crisis since the 1990s.

“The central bank does not want to meet with us, speak to us. They can at least allow partial access to deposits,” said Bozhilov, who leads a depositors’ protest group on Facebook.

The country’s central bank took control of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) in June after a week-long run in which customers lined up to withdraw more than a fifth of deposits. This followed media reports of shady deals involving the bank.

Angry depositors now protest weekly in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and elsewhere, demanding that the government and central bank reopen Corpbank where more than 6 billion levs ($3.98 billion) of their cash is locked up.

But efforts to come up with a rescue plan for the country’s fourth biggest bank have stalled partly because of elections on Oct. 5. The central bank has said it will keep control over Corpbank until mid November when the results of an audit by accountants Deloitte, EY and local firm AFA will be complete.

Until then there is no clarity on whether authorities will rescue the bank or let it collapse, whether taxpayers will have to foot part of the bill, and how Corpbank’s depositors and bondholders will be treated.

“The uncertainty is damaging,” Georgi Angelov, an economist with Sofia-based Open Society institute, said.

“This is the main reason why all other EU countries rescue troubled lenders - not that they want to spend taxpayer money, but because they do not want to allow contagion and lack of confidence in the whole financial system.”

Corpbank’s troubles have not yet infected the wider financial sector in the country and the crisis has not escalated into a Cyprus-style situation that ultimately required a 10 billion euro international rescue.

“The situation is quite different from what happened in Greece and Cyprus, where more banks were affected, even their whole banking systems were affected,” Peter Ganev, senior economist with Sofia-based think-tank Institute for Market Economics, said. “Here we have a problem concentrated in one particular bank,” Ganev said. “Another difference is that both Cyprus and Greece are euro zone members, while Bulgaria is not.”

Corpbank’s troubles may prove more manageable. Bulgarian authorities initially estimated the cost of a possible state rescue at around 1.5-2.0 billion levs ($1.0-1.4 billion). But this could change depending on what the audit finds.

Bulgaria, in theory, has the capacity to fund a rescue as its government debt to GDP ratio, which was 22.8 percent at the end of July, is one of the lowest in Europe.

And Corpbank’s main shareholders are seeking to work with the central bank on a rescue plan. They include Bulgarian businessman Tsvetan Vassilev, who owns 50.6 percent, an Omani sovereign wealth fund with a 30 percent and VTB Capital, controlled by Russia’s VTB Bank with about 9 percent.

FRAIL COALITIONS

The Corpbank crisis has intensified Bulgarians’ already high level of disillusionment with their political leaders, which could lead to a fractured vote on Oct. 5 and another fragile government trying to implement reforms and sort out Corpbank.

Bulgaria’s Socialist-led government resigned in July after a year in office overshadowed by massive anti-corruption protests last year and the Corpbank crisis this year.

The centre-right GERB party is ahead in opinion polls, but is unlikely to win an outright majority in the country’s third election in less than two years.

“Recent polls indicate a fragmented electorate, with no party likely to gain sufficient support to single-handedly be given the mandate to form the government and bound to resort to frail coalitions,” Societe Generale said in a note.

This may further hobble the European Union’s poorest member state. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in September cut Bulgaria’s growth outlook to 1.5 percent from 1.9 percent for 2014, mainly due to finance sector woes.

Preliminary investigations into Corpbank have revealed that documentation on a large chunk of its loan book was missing and pointed to activities “incompatible with the law and good banking practices,” according to the central bank.

An industry source familiar with the situation said the audit raised questions over the bank’s business model.

“Many of the debtors are special purpose vehicles - they do not have business activity but operate more like fund managers - extending loans to other companies, who then buy assets,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“They have not provided needed documents and business plans as to (the) value of their credits,” the source said.

A second source said more than 80 percent of the bank’s loans were extended to related parties or friends of related parties.

Corpbank’s biggest shareholder Vassilev has said the bank run was the result of a plot by rivals in collusion with state institutions. Vassilev, who has strongly denied any wrongdoing, surrendered to police in neighbouring Serbia this month on charges of embezzlement.

He was not immediately available to comment.

A statement from Vassilev on his website this week said: “I state most responsibly that the bank has financed in a balanced and responsible way the main sectors of the industry.”

“Despite certain shortcomings of the bank’s credit portfolio, its assets cover its dues,” he said. His lawyer Konstantin Simeonov said: “Our position is that he is not guilty and that there is no evidence to back prosecutors’ charge.”

A possible solution may rest with the Vienna-based consultancy EPIC, which has expressed interest in rescuing the lender on behalf of Corpbank’s main shareholders. EPIC has proposed using state funds for part of the rescue, which can only happen if the next government agrees.

In the meantime, the uncertainty is painful for depositors.

Pensioner Lena Nikolova has been living in the Spanish town of Leon for three years, receiving dialysis treatment for her kidney illness twice a week and waiting for a transplant.

But her money is running out as she cannot access her Corpbank account. “My worry is that I have managed to keep alive so far, but if this thing goes on for too long I would have to go back and lose my chances for a transplant,” she said.

More than half of Bulgarians now fear new problems at banks, according to a poll by Alpha Research.

“I will never again put money in a Bulgarian bank,” Irena Grancharova, a 62-year-old depositor at Corpbank, said. “They undermined, they damaged the confidence in the banking system.”

Trade unions and industry bodies warn more than 60,000 jobs may be lost if Corpbank were pushed into insolvency. Municipalities have pleaded for interest-free loans from the government to tide them over while their deposits remain frozen.

“And what is next? What will happen if the elections fail to produce a working government? How long can we be kept waiting?” consultant Bozhilov said. (1 US dollar = 1.5173 Bulgarian lev) (Additional reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by Matthias Williams and Jane Merriman)