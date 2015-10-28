FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria picks Deloitte as consultant for bank stress tests
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria picks Deloitte as consultant for bank stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian central bank has picked the Bulgarian unit of Deloitte as consultant for a financial health check on the Balkan country’s lenders scheduled for next year, the bank said on its website on Wednesday.

The central bank, eager to restore public trust in the banking system following the collapse of Bulgaria’s fourth largest lender last year, plans to publish the results of the asset quality reviews and stress tests by the end of August.

Bulgaria needs to see the review’s results before it decides whether to seek to become the first country outside the euro zone to join the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), set up in response to the global financial and euro zone crises. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.