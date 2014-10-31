Bulgaria's prospective PM douses hopes of Corpbank rescue

* Corpbank shut since June after bank run

* GERB party leader says not possible to rescue Corpbank

* Says rescue could tip Bulgaria into recession

* Investors submitted rescue plan this week

By Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The man expected to be Bulgaria’s next prime minister on Friday poured cold water on a plan by a consortium to rescue Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , nudging the crisis-hit lender a step closer to collapse.

Boiko Borisov, who won an Oct. 5 election and could form a government as early as this weekend, said Corpbank could not be rescued and that trying to do so with the help of state funds could tip the eastern European country into recession.

The comments were the latest twist in Bulgaria’s worst banking crisis since the 1990s, and came on a day when parliament was expected to vote on legal changes that could have helped save a bank closed since a run on deposits in June.

Furious customers of Corpbank, the country’s fourth-largest lender, have been unable to access their deposits for more than four months. The main shareholder has been charged with embezzlement and under-fire Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov announced his intention to resign earlier this week.

Stripping Corpbank of its licence, which Iskrov is expected to do next week if no viable rescue plan is put forward, would draw a line under a crisis that put corruption and the quality of banking supervision in Bulgaria under a spotlight.

But it would also force the new government to use state money to help pay out guaranteed depositors, and might invite legal action from bondholders who are owed money on dollar-denominated bonds that matured in August.

An audit ordered by the central bank into Corpbank said the lender needed to write off almost two thirds of its assets due to major failings in the way it was run.

“We had the best intentions to try and rescue the bank,” Borisov said. “We waited for the central bank report. This report is clear - the bank is not just in a troubled position, it is in very grave situation and actually cannot be rescued.”

NO STATE AID

A consortium of investors submitted a letter to Bulgarian authorities dated Wednesday, proposing a vehicle jointly held with the state to acquire Corpbank and seeking 2.3 billion levs ($1.5 billion) in capital support from the government.

The consortium includes Vienna-based consultancy EPIC, an Omani sovereign wealth fund which owns a 30 percent stake in Corpbank and London-based emerging market fund Gemcorp.

Its offer also planned to impose a “haircut” on non-guaranteed depositors and bondholders. Corpbank’s guaranteed deposits are estimated at 3.7 billion levs, while the government’s Deposit Insurance Fund has only 2.1 billion.

“These proposals are not based on market principles,” Iskrov said on Friday. “Much bigger state aid is required than what the state would provide as a loan to cover the shortage at the Deposit Insurance Fund.”

The central bank is waiting on an accounting report from administrators it appointed to run Corpbank. If Corpbank’s capital turns out to be negative the central bank will be forced to revoke Corpbank’s licence within five working days and start paying out guaranteed deposits of up to 100,000 euros 20 days after that.

Bulgaria’s parliament was expected to vote on Friday on measures that remove the central bank’s legal obligation to revoke the licence, in order to give more time for talks with investors for a possible rescue.

On seeing the terms of the rescue plan, Borisov’s GERB party and other political parties abruptly pulled their support for the measures. However parliament did vote on Friday to bring Bulgarian law more in line with EU regulations on how quickly depositors should get their money back.

Brussels in September opened infringement procedures against Bulgaria over the crisis.

Meeting the head of Bulgaria’s financial regulator in Frankfurt on Thursday, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said giving depositors swift access to their accounts would help maintain trust in the country’s banking system and minimize the long term economic damage, according to a statement by Bulgaria’s Financial Supervision Commission.

Unnerved by reports of questionable deals at Corpbank and leaked news of a central banker being investigated, clients withdrew more than a fifth of deposits in a week-long run in June.

Corpbank’s main owner, businessman Tsvetan Vassilev, has denied any wrongdoing and said the run was a plot hatched by his competitors in collusion with some state officials and prosecutors.

Vassilev, currently in Belgrade awaiting a Serbian court ruling on an extradition request from Bulgaria, was not immediately available to respond to the latest comments on the bank. EPIC also declined to comment. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by David Holmes)