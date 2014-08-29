FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria may let Corpbank depositors get partial access to accounts
August 29, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria may let Corpbank depositors get partial access to accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Depositors at Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) may get partial access to their funds at the troubled bank in September, Interim Finance Minister Rumen Porozhanov said on Friday.

“We debated issues of partial access to deposits as of next month,” Porozhanov told the local channel bTV after meeting with European Commission’s delegation in Sofia.

Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender was hit by a run on deposits in June that led to Bulgaria’s biggest banking crisis since the 1990s.

Corpbank was placed under the control of the central bank and has since remained shut pending an audit of its books, due to be completed by October. That left angry customers without access to their deposits. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Larry King)

