UPDATE 1-Bulgaria may let Corpbank depositors get partial access to accounts

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Depositors at Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) may get partial access to their funds at the troubled bank in September, Interim Finance Minister Rumen Porozhanov said on Friday.

Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender was hit by a run on deposits in June that led to the Black sea country’s biggest banking crisis since the 1990s.

Corpbank was placed under the control of the central bank (BNB) and has since remained shut pending an audit of its books, due to be completed by October. That left angry customers without access to their deposits.

“We debated issues of partial access to deposits as of next month,” Porozhanov told the local channel bTV after meeting with European Commission’s delegation in Sofia.

Depositors are expected to be allowed to withdraw sums of up to 500 levs ($337) or 1,000 levs, Porozhanov said, adding it would allow more than 100,000 people who have small deposits, receive their whole balances.

Bulgarian law provides for a deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros ($131,000).

Earlier this month, the BNB allowed some banking activities to resume at Corpbank so borrowers could repay outstanding loans to the country’s fourth-largest lender. Deposits, however, remain frozen.

Bulgarian authorities had originally planned to reopen the bank in July.

Last week, hundreds of Corpbank depositors staged protests in capital Sofia and several other cities, demanding access to their accounts.. New protests are scheduled on Friday.

LOSS OF FUNDS

“We would like for Corpbank to start working and to prevent a loss of the funds of all companies which have accounts there,” Porozhanov said.

”The fate of Corpbank is not decided by the government. At present, the financial situation at Corpbank is being evaluated, after which audits will be carried out to see if the bank has been decapitalized.

“The bank has certainly experienced a loss of liquidity but what we recommend is a review of the proposals of investors who can rescue the bank.”

Last week, Interim Prime Minister Georgi Bliznashki said an unidentified fund based in Vienna had expressed interest in rescuing the bank and would present its plan within 10 days.

Last Friday, the central bank has asked the two biggest shareholders of Corpbank -- Bulgarian company Bromak, owned by businessman Tsvetan Vassilev and Oman’s sovereign wealth fund -- to present rescue plans by the end of August.

“Only the BNB is familiar with the current situation at Corpbank as it was the body which appointed conservators at the bank and is in charge of the oversight of their activity,” Porozhanov added.

“We are discussing with BNB the preferred scenarios for solving the case. The decisions have to be based on market solutions without the intervention of public funds.”

The banking crisis has put renewed scrutiny on the investment climate in the Balkan country. Standard & Poor’s rating agency downgraded Bulgaria’s credit rating in June and the country has struggled to revive economic growth and foreign investment. (1 US dollar = 1.4846 Bulgarian lev) (1 US dollar = 0.7594 euro) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Larry King)