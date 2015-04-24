Bulgaria scoffs at video of bank tycoon, cbank governor singing

SOFIA, April 24 (Reuters) - A video went viral on Friday showing Bulgaria’s central bank governor dancing and singing arm-in-arm with the fugitive businessman Tsvetan Vassilev, who was at the centre of a banking crisis last year.

Two of Vassilev’s lawyers told Reuters that one of them had leaked the tape to a local television channel.

The video set off a mix of sarcastic jokes and irate comments on social media. It also prompted the central bank to issue a statement, saying Governor Ivan Iskrov’s behaviour at a private event had no bearing on his actions in office.

”This video was taken in January 2014 at a private party in Bansko,“ said Hristo Botev, one of Vassilev’s lawyers. ”It only goes to show how sincere Mr Iskrov is when he says he did not have any close relations with Mr Vassilev outside of professional matters

Vassilev is the majority owner of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which was hit by a run on deposits in June and shut down by the central bank.

Vassilev, who was charged with embezzlement but denies wrongdoing, blamed the collapse of the country’s fourth-largest lender on a plot hatched by his competitors in collusion with politicians, prosecutors and the central bank.

An independent audit commissioned by Iskrov pointed to major failings in the way Corpbank was run. Vassilev is in Serbia awaiting a court decision on an extradition request by Bulgaria.

The bank collapse angered Bulgarians, tens of thousands of whom took to the streets in 2013 in protest against the endemic corruption and low living standards that plague the country a quarter of a century after communism fell.

“No unofficial events, at which the central bank governor has been among the guests, have influenced and will not influence the principled and consistent position of the central bank,” the central bank said.

Iskrov also came under criticism after Corpbank’s collapse, and he offered to resign after accusing lawmakers of trying to use the bank crisis as a political “toy”.

The video was released on a show on Nova TV.

Bulgarians on social media compared the two men to pop-folk performers. One made a pun on the well-known Bulgarian proverb, “he who sings means no evil”.

But others were less light-hearted: “They can sing whatever they want as they have the winning (lottery) ticket, but what should we sing?” said one. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Tom Heneghan)