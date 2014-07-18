FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria finmin says prefers private solution for Corpbank
July 18, 2014

Bulgaria finmin says prefers private solution for Corpbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria would prefer a private solution for the country’s troubled Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said following a telephone call with one of the lender’s shareholders.

Chobanov has assured the chief executive of Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, which has a roughly 30 percent stake in Corpbank, that Bulgaria will allow current shareholders to provide the necessary capital and liquidity to the lender.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Heinrich

