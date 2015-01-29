FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria nominates replacement for central bank deputy after Corpbank crisis
January 29, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria nominates replacement for central bank deputy after Corpbank crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank governor on Thursday nominated one of his deputies to take over the banking supervision department, following the dismissal of the previous head in the wake of a banking crisis last year.

“A proposal for the appointment of Dimitar Kostov was submitted to the parliament on behalf of central bank’s governor, Ivan Iskrov,” the central bank said in a statement.

Last year, Tsvetan Gounev was dismissed as the head of the banking supervsion department over the failure of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank). (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

