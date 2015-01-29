Bulgaria nominates replacement for central bank deputy after Corpbank crisis

SOFIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank governor on Thursday nominated one of his deputies to take over the banking supervision department, following the dismissal of the previous head in the wake of a banking crisis last year.

“A proposal for the appointment of Dimitar Kostov was submitted to the parliament on behalf of central bank’s governor, Ivan Iskrov,” the central bank said in a statement.

Last year, Tsvetan Gounev was dismissed as the head of the banking supervsion department over the failure of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank). (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)