Bulgaria central bank puts Corpbank under special supervision: statement
June 20, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria central bank puts Corpbank under special supervision: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank has put Corporate Commercial Bank under special supervision, withdrawn shareholders’ rights and appointed special advisers to the bank, it said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank acted after it received information in a letter from Corporate Commercial bank on Friday morning that it had stopped all payments and stopped all types of bank operations due to a liquidity drain.

Corpbank is Bulgaria’s fourth largest lender. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthias Williams and Alison Williams)

