Bulgaria audit points to bad business practices at Corpbank

SOFIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - An audit into Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) points to unusually bad business practices carried out by its management, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank commissioned the audit after Corpbank, the Balkan country’s fourth-largest lender, was hit by a run on deposits in June that triggered the country’s worst financial crisis since the late 1990s.

The bank, which could still be restructured or rescued according to the central bank, has remained shut for the past four months and in that time its main owner has been charged with embezzlement.

The audit found the total impairment costs to be 4.2 billion Bulgarian lev (2.72 billion US dollar) on total assets of 6.7 billion, the central bank said, adding that only 13 percent of Corpbank’s loans had been properly collateralized.

“In the bank’s activities, unusual for the banking system, bad business practices are observed, which were carried out though sophisticated operations aimed to cover the nature of deals and transactions,” the central bank said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 1.5434 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams and Elaine Hardcastle)