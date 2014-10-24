FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors seek state aid in rescue of Bulgaria's Corpbank
October 24, 2014

Investors seek state aid in rescue of Bulgaria's Corpbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors is in talks with the Bulgarian government and political parties over a rescue plan for the country’s troubled Corporate Commercial bank (Coprbank) that included state aid, the central bank said.

The investors include an Omani sovereign fund, which is the second biggest shareholder in Corpbank, an Austrian consultancy EPIC and newly set-up emerging market fund Gemcorp, the central bank said in a statement after a meeting with the group.

An international audit of the bank, released this week found the country’s fourth biggest lender needed to write off two thirds of its assets due to bad banking practices - an option which analysts said made a rescue effort unlikely.

Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman

