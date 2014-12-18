UPDATE 2-Bulgarian regulator raps KPMG over Corpbank audits

* Corpbank hit by run on deposits in June

* Regulator criticises KPMG audits

* Regulator to decide on penalties in early 2015 (Adds analyst quote, details, background)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - KPMG’s audits of troubled Bulgarian lender Corporate Commercial Bank were marked by “significant gaps and inconsistencies”, a regulator said, in findings that put the country’s financial sector under renewed scrutiny.

Corpbank, majority-owned by a Bulgarian businessman now charged with embezzlement, was hit by a bank run in June that triggered the Balkan country’s worst financial crisis since the 1990s and raised concerns about banking supervision.

The auditing regulator’s findings come a week after Standard and Poor’s cut Bulgaria’s sovereign credit rating to junk, citing weaknesses in its domestic banking system.

The Commission for Public Oversight of Statutory Auditors launched an investigation into KPMG’s audits between 2009-2013 following the collapse of Corpbank.

“Commitments for an independent financial audit of the annual financial reports of Corporate Commercial Bank were carried out in the presence of some significant gaps and inconsistencies with the requirements of international standards on auditing in connection with the bank’s lending,” the regulator said in its decision, taken late on Tuesday.

KPMG in Bulgaria declined comment on the findings.

The regulator’s chairwoman Vanya Doneva said it would decide early next year what sanctions to impose and upon whom. It could either sanction individual auditors or KPMG’s Bulgaria unit, or both.

“This certainly is a serious blow to KPMG’s image and reputation,” said Georgi Ganev, an economic analyst with Sofia-based Liberal Strategies Institute.

Bulgaria’s central bank seized control of Corpbank during the run in June and shut it down. It stripped the fourth-largest lender of its licence in November and asked a court to open insolvency proceedings after an audit pointed to a huge capital shortfall and major failings in the way Corpbank was run.

Corpbank’s books were audited by KPMG at the end of the 2013 financial year. It found less than one percent of the bank’s loans to be non-performing, against an average of 17 percent for Bulgarian banks.

UNDER FIRE

The regulator said KPMG had found inconsistencies in how documents were maintained at Corpbank, which could have been assessed as indications of possible fraud. This should have prompted the auditor to review the assessed risks at Corpbank and change the way it audited its books, the regulator added.

The regulator also cited “threats” to the integrity and independence of a particular auditor, which were not reported and assessed as such. It did not name the auditor or elaborate on these threats.

Under Bulgarian law, the auditing regulator may impose a fine of up to 20,000 levs ($12,585) and ban an auditing firm or individuals from operating for up to two years.

Clients rushed to withdraw money in June after media reports surfaced of murky deals at Corpbank. At the time, the bank’s main shareholder, Tsvetan Vassilev, was feuding publicly with a powerful rival. Vassilev says the bank run was a plot hatched by his competitors.

The fallout from the Corpbank crisis has continued to rumble. The central bank governor said he was ready to resign, the government has been forced to take on new debt to pay out guaranteed depositors and Vassilev, who denies any wrongdoing, is awaiting extradition proceedings in Serbia. ($1 = 1.5892 leva) (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)