Bulgarian lawmakers reject debt proposals for bank rescue

SOFIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Three Bulgarian parliament commissions on Thursday rejected proposals to raise new debt of up to 3.4 billion levs ($2.35 billion), blocking government efforts to sort out the country’s worst banking crisis since the 1990s.

Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski’s technocrat government, which is due to step down next week, had proposed raising the debt to help rescue Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , which shut down following a run on deposits in June.