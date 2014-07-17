FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian lawmakers reject debt proposals for bank rescue
July 17, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgarian lawmakers reject debt proposals for bank rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Three Bulgarian parliament commissions on Thursday rejected proposals to raise new debt of up to 3.4 billion levs ($2.35 billion), blocking government efforts to sort out the country’s worst banking crisis since the 1990s.

Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski’s technocrat government, which is due to step down next week, had proposed raising the debt to help rescue Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , which shut down following a run on deposits in June.

Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by John Stonestreet

