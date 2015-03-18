FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria changes law to reverse Corpbank asset drain
March 18, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria changes law to reverse Corpbank asset drain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria changed its bank bankruptcy law on Wednesday to protect creditors of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) and try to claw back the collapsed lender’s assets.

Parliament voted to allow the appointment of temporary receivers, proposed by the state-run deposit insurance fund, with the power to try to undo deals that Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said were tantamount to “plunder”.

The receivers, expected to replace the central bank’s administrators as early as next week, will also be able to hire international forensic accountants to help track and recover Corpbank’s assets. (Editing by Louise Heavens)

