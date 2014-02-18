FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian central bank approves Fibank deal to buy MKB Unionbank
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Bulgarian central bank approves Fibank deal to buy MKB Unionbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank has given First Investment Bank (Fibank) the green light to buy smaller rival MKB Unionbank.

Fibank is the Balkan country’s third-largest lender in terms of assets and one of the few banks that are not foreign-owned. Last August it said it had agreed to buy MKB Unionbank from Germany’s Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB). However the deal was subject to central bank approval.

In 2012, the European Commission had ordered BayernLB to restructure and sell some businesses as a precondition for approving state aid for the German regional lender. BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour.

Fibank’s assets stood at 7.45 billion levs ($5.22 billion) at the end of 2013 and MKB Unionbank’s total assets amounted to 1.45 billion levs, data showed.

The central bank said the approval can be contested within 14 days.

$1 = 1.4274 Bulgarian levs Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
