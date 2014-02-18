FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's Fibank aims to integrate Unionbank by March 1
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 18, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's Fibank aims to integrate Unionbank by March 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds date for integration of Unionbank)

SOFIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank (Fibank) plans to complete the takeover of smaller peer MKB Unionbank and integrate it by March 1, it said on Tuesday, after the central bank gave a green light for the deal.

Fibank is the Balkan country’s third-largest lender by assets and one of the few Bulgarian banks that are not foreign-owned.

“Now that we have the central bank nod, we are looking forward to being one bank from March 1,” the bank’s spokesman said.

Fibank bought MKB Unionbank from Germany’s Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB) last October for 46.94 million levs ($32.89 million). Once the takeover is completed, the bank’s combined assets will exceed 8.5 billion levs.

In 2012, the European Commission ordered BayernLB to restructure and sell some businesses as a precondition for approving state aid for the German regional lender. BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour.

Fibank’s assets stood at 7.45 billion levs ($5.22 billion) at the end of 2013 and MKB Unionbank’s total assets amounted to 1.45 billion levs, data showed.

The central bank said the approval for the merger can be contested within 14 days. ($1 = 1.4274 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Pravin Char and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.