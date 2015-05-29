FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria's Doverie Holding signs deal to acquire Tokuda Bank
May 29, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria's Doverie Holding signs deal to acquire Tokuda Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Doverie United Holding has signed a preliminary deal to acquire Tokuda Bank through its Industrial Holding Doverie unit for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement to acquire 99.53 percent of Tokuda, which is controlled by Japan’s International Hospital Service (IHS), is pending regulatory approvals.

The sale was part of IHS’s plans to focus on its core business in healthcare, head of the supervisory board of Tokuda Bank Arthur Stern said in the statement.

Tokuda Bank’s total assets stood at 449 million levs ($252.03 million) at the end of March, data from the central bank showed. It posted a net loss of 1.3 million levs in the first quarter.

Doverie United Holding was set up in 1996 as a privatisation fund and has stakes in some 20 companies in the textile sector, medical equipment, construction materials and services. ($1 = 1.7815 leva) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
