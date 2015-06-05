FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria to hire AlixPartners to help recover Corpbank's assets
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 5, 2015 / 4:28 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria to hire AlixPartners to help recover Corpbank's assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Deposit Insurance Fund has chosen forensic advisory firm AlixPartners to help trace and recover the assets of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), it said on Friday.

The collapse of Corpbank after a run on deposits last June triggered the biggest banking crisis in the Balkan country since the 1990s.

A Bulgarian court declared the bank insolvent and opened bankruptcy proceedings after an international audit showed major failings in the way the country’s fourth largest lender was run that prompted a writedown of two-thirds of its assets.

The state-run fund, which has paid out more than 3.6 billion levs ($2 billion) to guaranteed depositors in the bank, said it would now propose that the bank’s receivers sign a contract with the global forensic company, which has experience of investigating bank failures.

“AlixPartners Services will be appointed to perform activities to trace Corpbank assets and recommend to the receivers actions to preserve and replenish the bankruptcy estate in respect to assets which the bank has disposed in breach of law,” the fund said in a statement. ($1 = 1.7599 leva) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.