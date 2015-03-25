FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian court appoints temporary receivers at Corpbank
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgarian court appoints temporary receivers at Corpbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 25 (Reuters) - A Bulgarian court appointed two temporary receivers at collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) on Wednesday, after the Balkan country adopted legal changes aimed at protecting creditors and recovering the bank’s assets.

“The court has appointed the temporary receivers proposed by the state Deposit Insurance Fund,” the spokeswoman of the Sofia City Court said. “They will have two days to take over the job,” she said.

Corpbank was hit by run on deposits in June after reports of murky deals surfaced, sparking Bulgaria’s worst financial crisis since the 1990s and putting corruption and the quality of the country’s banking supervision into the spotlight. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.