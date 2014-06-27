FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria PM says no grounds for concern over banking system
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria PM says no grounds for concern over banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski said on Friday said there was no cause for concern about the country’s banks after a run on its fourth largest lender last week.

“I see no grounds for concern among the citizens of the country. The country has sufficient tools (to deal with the situation),” Oresharski said in a statement. “We will support all efforts of the central bank ... not to allow any shaking of public trust in one or other institutions.”

The statement came as Bulgarian banking shares fell sharply for a second consecutive day on the Sofia stock exchange on thin trading volume.

Last week, customers unnerved by reports of shady deals involving Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) rushed to withdraw their deposits, prompting the central bank to seize control of the lender and shut down its operations.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.