FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bulgarian banking system stable after stress tests-cenbank
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Bulgarian banking system stable after stress tests-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's banking system is stable and does not need state funding to support it, results from the Balkan country's first asset quality review and stress test show, the central bank and the finance minister said on Thursday.

Bulgaria tested its 22 commercial banks following the collapse of its fourth largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank, in 2014, which triggered the country's biggest financial crisis since the 1990s.

The results for individual lenders will be presented on Saturday. The central bank said follow-up plans that included measures to maintain or increase capital buffers, or decreasing risk-weighted assets for some lenders have been developed. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.