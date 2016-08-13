Bulgaria's third largest lender must raise capital after tests

SOFIA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's central bank has told the country's third largest lender First Investment Bank (Fibank) to raise about 206 million levs ($117 million) in additional capital by April, following a health check on the Balkan country's banks.

The central bank said on Thursday that the asset quality review (AQR) and stress tests showed none of Bulgaria's 22 banks require state support and that the banking system as a whole is well capitalised and resilient to market shocks.

The health check was the first by the Balkan country since a banking crisis, triggered by the demise of its fourth largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) two years ago.

The central bank said on Saturday the AQR showed banks need to make adjustments worth 665 million levs in the way they valued their assets and prompted the need for a capital build up at two smaller lenders as well. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexander Smith)