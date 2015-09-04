FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria's BEH to seek $723 mln loan to pay AES, ContourGlobal
September 4, 2015

Bulgaria's BEH to seek $723 mln loan to pay AES, ContourGlobal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s state-owned energy holding company BEH will seek a five-year syndicated loan of up to 650 million euros ($723 million) to pay money due to two U.S. thermal power producers operating in the country, the energy minister said on Friday.

“We hope we will receive very good credit conditions from banks, which will be in the interest of the BEH and the Bulgarian energy sector,” Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said.

The ministry signed a deal in April which called for the payments to be made to AES and ContourGlobal by the end of June in return for the two companies to lower the price of electricity they produce. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely)

