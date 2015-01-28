Bird flu found in pelican in eastern Bulgaria - OIE

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A pelican carrying the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus was found dead in eastern Bulgaria last week, the country’s food and agriculture ministry said in a report published on the World Organisation for Animal Health’s website on Wednesday.

It is the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in Bulgaria since 2010, the report said.

The pelican was found dead on Jan. 22 in the Poda protected area along the Black Sea.