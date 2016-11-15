FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Bulgarian unit of Czech Energo-Pro sells 130 mln euro bond
November 15, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 9 months ago

Bulgarian unit of Czech Energo-Pro sells 130 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian unit of Czech energy firm Energo-Pro raised 130 million euros ($140.35 million) in the biggest ever bond sale on the Bulgarian market, the company said on Tuesday.

Energo-Pro Varna, an electricity power distributor in the north east of the country, will use the proceeds from the 7-year bonds with a yield of 3.5 percent to invest in its distribution network.

The bonds were placed among institutional investors from Bulgaria, Austria, central and southeastern Europe, lead manager, the Balkan Advisory Company said.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank invested 40 million euros in the bond sale. ($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
