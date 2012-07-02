FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria launches EUR950m 5-year bond -source
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 11:18 AM / 5 years ago

Bulgaria launches EUR950m 5-year bond -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody’s and S&P respectively, has launched a EUR950m five-year bond at mid-swaps plus 320bp, a market source said on Monday.

That is significantly tighter than initial guidance set earlier on Monday in the area of mid-swaps plus 350bp.

BNP Paribas, HSBC and RBI are running the deal, on which books have now closed. The bond is expected to price later today.

Bulgaria was last in the euro-denominated bond market in 2002. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Josie Cox)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.