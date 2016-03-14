FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria revises price guidance on dual tranche euro bond
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Bulgaria revises price guidance on dual tranche euro bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bulgaria has revised price guidance on a dual tranche euro-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.

The issuer is now marketing the seven-year tranche at 195bp to 200bp over mid-swaps and the 12-year tranche at plus 240bp area.

This compares to initial price thoughts of plus 205bp and 245bp, respectively.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Monday’s business.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.