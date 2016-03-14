Bulgaria revises price guidance on dual tranche euro bond

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bulgaria has revised price guidance on a dual tranche euro-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.

The issuer is now marketing the seven-year tranche at 195bp to 200bp over mid-swaps and the 12-year tranche at plus 240bp area.

This compares to initial price thoughts of plus 205bp and 245bp, respectively.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Monday’s business.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)