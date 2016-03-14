FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria begins marketing dual tranche euro-denominated bond
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Bulgaria begins marketing dual tranche euro-denominated bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria is marketing a dual tranche euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to lead managers.

The issuer has set initial price thoughts at 205bp area over mid-swaps on a seven-year tranche and at plus 245bp area on a 12-year note.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Monday’s business.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

