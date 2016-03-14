FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria launches 1.994bn dual-tranche bond
March 14, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Bulgaria launches 1.994bn dual-tranche bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bulgaria has launched a 1.994bn dual-tranche bond, according to a lead manager.

The deal is split between a 1.144bn seven-year tranche and a 850m 12-year tranche.

Bulgaria is raising an unusual size because the issuer’s budgetary approval is denominated in Bulgarian lev, which is equivalent to 1.994bn, according to the deal lead.

The seven-year bond has launched at a spread of 185bp over mid-swaps.

This compares to initial price thoughts of plus 205bp area and guidance of 195-200bp.

The 12-year bond is launching at 235bp over mid-swaps, compared to initial price thoughts of plus 245bp and guidance of 240bp area.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S transaction.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
