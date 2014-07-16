FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria CorpBank bond slips to 45-50 cents in dollar on default fear
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria CorpBank bond slips to 45-50 cents in dollar on default fear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar bond of Bulgaria’s troubled Corporate Commercial Bank was marked to record lows around 45-50 cents in the dollar on Wednesday, traders said, amid fears no rescue plan for the bank will be approved before parliament dissolves in early August.

Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said on Wednesday Bulgaria was considering a solution to help the bondholders, but his government has struggled to reach a consensus with political parties on the terms of the rescue of CorpBank, which requires a special law to be passed in parliament.

The bond, which matures on Aug 8, traded at par as recently as mid-June. But analysts were pessimistic a deal can be reached in time because parliament is due to dissolve on Aug 6 before elections. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.