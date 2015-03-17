FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria considers euro bonds of seven-, 12- and 20-year maturities
March 17, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria considers euro bonds of seven-, 12- and 20-year maturities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - Bulgaria is taking indications of interest for three potential euro bonds, according to a source.

The bonds under consideration will have maturities of seven-, 12- and 20-years. Bulgaria is in the middle of investor meetings ahead of the planned deal, which is expected to price on Thursday.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor‘s, and BBB- by Fitch.

Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

