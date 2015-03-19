FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria begins marketing triple tranche benchmark euro bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria begins marketing triple tranche benchmark euro bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has begun marketing seven-, 12- and 20-year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead.

The seven-year bond is being offered to investors at mid-swaps plus 195bp area, the 12-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 225bp area while the longest tranche is being offered to investors at mid-swaps plus 260bp area.

Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are running the Reg S trade.

Books are open and pricing is expected today.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.