Bulgaria tightens pricing on triple-tranche bond

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has tightened the pricing levels by 5bp on all three tranches of its benchmark-sized euro bond, according to a lead.
Guidance on the seven-year bond is 190bp area over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of plus 195bp area; on the 12-year note, it is plus 220bp area from an initial level of plus 225bp area; while on the 20-year tranche it is plus 255bp area from plus 260bp area.
Combined demand is in excess of 4bn.
The deal will price later today. Citigroup, HSBC, SG CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers. Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)