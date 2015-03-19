FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria tightens pricing on triple-tranche bond
March 19, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria tightens pricing on triple-tranche bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has tightened the pricing levels by 5bp on all three tranches of its benchmark-sized euro bond, according to a lead.

Guidance on the seven-year bond is 190bp area over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of plus 195bp area; on the 12-year note, it is plus 220bp area from an initial level of plus 225bp area; while on the 20-year tranche it is plus 255bp area from plus 260bp area.

Combined demand is in excess of 4bn.

The deal will price later today. Citigroup, HSBC, SG CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers. Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

