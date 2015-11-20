Bulgaria tops its 20-year bonds to 900 mln euros

SOFIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has reopened its 850-million-euro ($908.06 million)government bonds due in 2035 and sold an additional 50 million euros to a global investor, the finance ministry said on Friday.

“The debt operation is in line with the mid-term global bonds programme and will not exceed the debt ceiling for 2015,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Balkan country sold 3.1 billion euros of government bonds in its biggest ever sale in March, including the 850-million euros in the 20-year bond with a yield of 3.26 percent.

The yield of the 50 million euros it sold on Nov 13 was 3.987 percent, the ministry said, in line with the yield of 20-year Eurobonds sold by Romania last month.

Bulgaria’s debt has increased following the collapse of its fourth largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank in 2014. With its public debt at 27 percent of national output it is still one of the European Union’s least indebted member states.

The country plans to cut its fiscal gap to 2 percent next year and to raise up to 5.3 billion levs ($2.89 billion) in new debt, including 3.9 billion levs on global markets. ($1 = 0.9361 euros) ($1 = 1.8318 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Gareth Jones)