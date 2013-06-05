FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria minister sees 2013 fiscal gap at risk
June 5, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Bulgaria minister sees 2013 fiscal gap at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Delayed spending and overly optimistic revenue planning by Bulgaria’s previous administration pose a risk to the 2013 fiscal deficit goal, new finance minister Petar Chobanov said on Wednesday.

Chobanov said the shortfall may balloon to as much as 3.8 percent of gross domestic product but added he was already holding talks with ministers to trim some spending to try to meet a 1.4 percent of GDP target.

“There is a risk for an additional deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP. But we are trying to work within the planned framework and do not plan to review the budget for now,” Chobanov said after the first meeting of his Socialist-backed government. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Radu Marinas)

