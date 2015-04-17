FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bulgaria raises growth forecast to 1.4 pct this year
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria raises growth forecast to 1.4 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details)

SOFIA, April 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.4 percent from a previous estimate of 0.8 percent, mainly due to improved private consumption, the finance ministry said in its spring macroeconomic forecast on Friday.

The growth will still lag behind last year’s 1.7 percent, due to expected weaker public consumption and investment.

“In the period 2016-2017, the economic growth will gradually accelerate to 2.3 percent with major contribution of the private consumption and investments,” the ministry said.

The ministry lowered its average inflation forecast by 0.5 percent to minus 0.6 percent due to slump in the global petrol prices.

Bulgaria plans to keep its fiscal shortfall at 3 percent of GDP this year after the collapse of its fourth largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), from a 3.7 percent gap of GDP last year.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.