Bulgaria expects fiscal surplus of 1 pct of GDP at end-July

SOFIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects a fiscal surplus of 1.0 percent of gross domestic product in the first seven months of the year, compared with a deficit of 1.4 percent in the same period a year ago, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Improved tax collection and European Union aid pushed the surplus to 1.1 percent of GDP through June, compared with a deficit of 1.2 percent in the same period a year ago, the ministry said.

That would put the Balkan country on track to meet its target for a fiscal deficit of 3 percent of GDP this year and help it target 2.5 percent in 2016.

The European Union’s poorest member ended 2014 with a fiscal shortfall worth 3.7 percent of GDP, partly due to political instability and the collapse of its fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank.

Government revenue in the first seven months of this year rose 15 percent from a year before to 16.3 billion levs. Spending increased 1.6 percent to 15.4 billion levs, data showed.

Fiscal reserves held under a currency regime pegging the lev to the euro stood at 11.1 billion levs at the end of June.

The small and open economy grew by 2.0 percent in the first quarter, and many market analysts have recently raised their annual growth forecast to 2.0 percent from 1.2-1.4 percent, despite the crisis in neighbouring Greece. ($1 = 1.7739 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Larry King)