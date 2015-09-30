FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria expects fiscal surplus of 0.7 pct of GDP at end-September
September 30, 2015

Bulgaria expects fiscal surplus of 0.7 pct of GDP at end-September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects a fiscal surplus of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product through September, compared with a deficit of 1.8 percent in the same period a year ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Improved tax collection and European Union aid pushed the surplus to 0.7 percent of GDP through August, compared with a deficit of 1.6 percent in the same period a year ago, it said.

That would put the Balkan country on track to meet its target for a fiscal deficit of 3 percent of GDP this year and help it further lower its deficit in 2016.

The EU’s poorest member state ended 2014 with a fiscal shortfall of 3.7 percent of GDP, partly due to political instability and the collapse of its fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank.

Government revenue in the first eight months of 2015 rose 11.8 percent from 2014 to 21.5 billion levs ($12.28 billion). Spending rose 1.8 percent to 20.9 billion, data showed.

Fiscal reserves held under a currency regime pegging the lev to the euro stood at 11.1 billion levs at the end of August.

Bulgaria has raised its 2015 forecast to 2.0 percent from a previous estimate of 1.4 percent. The central bank sees even faster acceleration of about 2.2 to 2.3 percent.

Bulgaria’s economy grew 1.7 percent in 2014. ($1 = 1.7509 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Larry King)

